Campaigners mount ‘Ride to Parliament’

TEN horses led a “Ride to Parliament” through London this week as part of the campaign to pass the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill.

The procession rode from Knightsbridge through Central London to the Houses of Parliament, escorted by mounted police.

The bill would ban exports of live animals from Great Britain for fattening or slaughter, with the Scottish Parliament giving consent to Westminster to handle the proposed legislation.

Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare, which organised the ride, said: “The issue of live export to slaughter is a founding issue for World Horse Welfare and, almost 100 years later, the Kept Animals Bill will ban live exports of animals for slaughter and fattening.

“The bill was introduced to the UK parliament in June 2021 but, despite cross-party support, it has stalled and will drop from the agenda unless it is passed before the end of the year.

“As the country gears up for another general election, time is running out to get this bill over the line and ensure live exports of animals to slaughter are banned.”

