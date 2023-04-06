Blair Castle Horse Trials aim to be ‘best yet’

ORGANISERS of the Blair Castle International Horse Trials hope that this year’s event will be “the best yet”.

Tickets have gone on sale for the trials, which take place on 24-27 August.

The event marks its 33rd anniversary this year.

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Charitable Trust, said: “Blair Castle hosts the largest and most prestigious horse trials in Scotland and we are hoping that this, the 33rd year, will be the best yet.

“The horse trials is a huge boost to the local economy and we love hosting it and being part of the fun.

“Some people come for the cross country, others the dressage and show jumping, but lots now come for the shopping and fantastic food and drink stands we have.”

He added: “It’s a huge event to put on and we are lucky to have such a great team of specialists and volunteers who can handle everything from setting up 800 stables to ensuring there is ice at the bar at all times.

“What is particularly pleasing is the event creates so much joy, there is a really good atmosphere of people enjoying themselves even if they don’t know the first thing about horses.”

