Dynamic Earth: Have yourself a ‘marine’ little Christmas

EDINBURGH’S Dynamic Earth has unveiled details of its programme for Christmas and Hogmanay – and it has a distinct nautical theme.

The centre is running “All Hands-On Deck” family drop-in sessions to teach visitors about Scotland’s seas.

Workshops on offer include the chance for families to build their own boats, and “coral crafting” to teach children about the importance of the world’s coral reefs.

Activities also an opportunity to drive a remotely-operated vehicle simulator through hydrothermal vents.

Hermione Cockburn, scientific director at Dynamic Earth, said: “We’re so excited to be running these programmes over Christmas and into the New Year.

“We know that families are often looking for different things to do over the holidays, or when the excitement of the festive season is over in January.

“So it’s ‘All Hands-On Deck’ for family fun at Dynamic Earth this festive season.

“We’re offering something for everyone to ‘dive’ in with at our science centre; a visit here is the perfect way to beat those post-Christmas blues, while allowing children the chance to get hands-on, create some crafts, and find out more about our oceans – we can’t wait to ‘sea’ you there!”

