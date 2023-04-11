Dinosaurs descend on Floors Castle

DINOSAURS will descend on Floors Castle at Kelso for the first time in more than 60 million years.

The stately home is welcoming the models into its grounds for one day only on 3 June.

“The event includes interactive, educational, and musical entertainment shows, selfie photo-opportunities with the dinos, and meet and greet walkabouts offering the chance to get up close and personal with the Jurassic giants,” explained the organisers.

“There will be three ‘Dino Shows’, including ‘How To Train Your Dinosaur’ and ‘The Fabulous Dr Fossil Show’, plus a Jurassic playground, winged pterosaur, dressing up opportunity, sit-on statues, hatching eggs, and more.”

Floors Castle has worked with local charity Meeting of Minds to make sure that children with special needs can also get involved during a session prior to the main event.

“It will enable them to have a special show with the baby dinosaurs when they’ll be able to see, touch and feel the baby dinosaurs in a controlled environment, without sensory overload,” the organisers added.

Floors Castle is the family home of the Duke of Roxburghe.

