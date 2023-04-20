Cyclists gear up for Sunday’s Etape Loch Ness

A TOTAL of 6,000 riders are gearing up for the Etape Loch Ness cycle race on Sunday.

Slots to take part in the race sold out within 50 hours, with 26% of the competitors coming from Scotland, and nearly 2% from overseas.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “The 2023 Etape Loch Ness looks set to be an absolutely fantastic event.

“Every year we are amazed at how quickly the event sells out with plenty of riders itching to get back in the saddle and cycle the spectacular course along Loch Ness.

“We always get feedback of the warm Highland welcome that our riders receive, and we are grateful to the communities along the route for their continued support as well as our sponsors and partners, including the Highland Council.”

Almost 800 of the 6,000 cyclists signed-up for the race will be riding to raise money for the event’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jimmy Holland, its programme manager, said: “The Etape Loch Ness is always a highlight for Macmillan as it attracts so many fundraisers, both experienced riders and novices, really challenging themselves to raise money because they want to help support people affected by cancer.

“An incredible total of £1.68 million has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support by Etape Loch Ness riders since 2014 and, this year, we hope to raise a further £265,000.”

Riders will be representing 20 countries at the event, including the UK, United States, Ireland, France, Germany, Norway, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Denmark, and South Africa.

