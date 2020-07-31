Coasts and waters calendar seeks photographs

BUDDING photographers are being asked to submit their coasts and waters pictures to a competition being run by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).

The agency is making a calendar to mark “Scotland’s Year of Coasts & Waters”, a marketing campaign run by VisitScotland and other public bodies.

SNH said that the calendar will help to continue the theme through into next year.

Cathy Tilbrook, SNH’s head of sustainable coasts and seas, said: “During lockdown restrictions, some of us were still able to enjoy local beaches, lochs and waterways on our doorstep, and many people reported finding solace in the natural world.

“Perhaps you discovered a riverside walk right on your doorstep or you really missed a favourite beach or loch further afield, and have enjoyed poring over old photos of past visits.

“We want to celebrate Scotland’s coastlines and waterways, their landscapes and wildlife, with your special images – and this calendar will do just that.”

Find out how to submit a photograph at on SNH’s website.

