Cabrach Games return after 87-year gap

THE Cabrach Games and picnic are returning on Sunday following a 87-year hiatus.

The gathering was a staple on the Highland Games circuit between 1877 and 1935.

Yet a fall in the local population between the two world wars led to the games coming to an end.

The Cabrach in Moray was once home to 1,000 people, but now fewer than 100 people live in the remote area.

This year’s gathering includes a tug-o-war contest, traditional games, guided walks, and performances by members of The Alison Gordon School of Dance.

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust, which is organising this year’s games said: “The aim of our charity is to breathe life back into the Cabrach after decades of depopulation, so we are delighted to announce the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games.

“In its heyday, the event saw competitors travel from as far as Aberdeen and Inverness, and attracted between 700 and 1000 spectators.

“This year’s event will take place the day after The Dufftown Highland Games, making it an excellent opportunity for people to spend a weekend enjoying two great events.

“Since its inception, The Cabrach Trust has worked to create a family-friendly place to visit where people can become immersed in nature.”

