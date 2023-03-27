Aberfoyle hosts ‘Grand Old Dukes’ gravel ride

ABERFOYLE will host the new “Grand Old Dukes” gravel riding endurance event for solo riders and relay teams on 30 April.

The new event will be accompanied by the Gravelfoyle festival of cycling, a two-day community festival on 29 and 30 April in the Grand Old Dukes event village at Dounans Outdoor Centre in Aberfoyle.

Kerry MacPhee, one of the event’s directors, said: “The growth of Gravelfoyle as a mecca for gravel riders across the globe has been special to watch over the [past] five years, as has the growth of special long-distance gravel challenges.

“We know there is an appetite for both, so it felt like a no brainer to create our own concept event of climbing 10,000ft over 111 miles.

“It’s a truly beautiful and at times breath-taking route which should help riders get through the challenging length and elevation on offer and we’re stoked to be bringing this route to the masses.”

Fellow event director Beth Legg added: “With something for everyone at the event village at Dounans Outdoor Centre all weekend, our new community focused festival of cycling – running in conjunction with the big ride-out on Sunday – is guaranteed to have a very welcoming and family atmosphere.”

