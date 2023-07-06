Abercairny Estate crowned winner of Estates Challenge

Abercairny Estate in Crieff was crowned winner of the Estates Challenge at The GWCT Scottish Game Fair.

The sixth annual inter-estate competition is run to celebrate Scottish estates and raise awareness of the work carried out by their ghillies and gamekeepers to preserve and care for the countryside.

It saw teams of six showcasing their skills in shooting, fishing and gundog handling, with two shooting a clay pigeon shooting layout, two completing a series of blind retrieves using any type of gundog and two took part in a salmon and trout casting competition.

Abercairny’s team, which scored 274 points, was made up of gamekeeper John Burton, estate worker Stewart Campbell, and from the shoot Colin Scott, Peter Series, Drew Barr as well as estate manager Daniel Parker.

‘We all really believe in the work carried out by the GWCT so are always happy to support in any way we can,’ said Daniel.

‘This competition was a lot of fun – we have only ever entered once before so were thrilled to win.

‘The fishing element seemed to be our strong point.’

The winning team took home the trophy and a bottle of LIMITED scotch whisky each from Whisky Partners.

