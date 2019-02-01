A handy guide to buying your first caravan

Owning a caravan or motorhome offers the ultimate in freedom and spontaneity.

It’s great value for money and allows you to travel around the UK and further when you want and in your own comfort and style.

Whether you’re looking for a family home from home to start holiday traditions or hoping to discover the hidden gems of Scotland while on wheels, the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show has everything you need to plan your next getaway.

With models in all shapes, specs and sizes, there’s a motor to suit all lifestyles and budgets.

If you’re in the market for your very first caravan, the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show have compiled a list of things to help you choose the correct model for you:

Can you tow it?

One of the main things to consider when buying your caravan is how you will tow it. There’s a balancing act behind the towing process, it all depends on the size of caravan and your size of car. There are a huge range of caravans to choose from at different weight levels to match your car – speak to your dealer and they will give you the best advice on what size of caravan is best for you.

If you have never towed a caravan before, the Caravan and Motorhome Club will be offering 20-minute towing taster sessions at the show with experts on hand to answer any of your questions.

Shop the market for the necessary accessories

For a comfortable trip, you’ll need to stock up on a few caravan accessories. You’ll most likely need a 12V leisure battery, waste water carrier, gas bottle and a mains lead. There are lots of affordable accessories on the market, so shop around to get the best deals. Some sellers now offer starter kits which cover the essentials – these are really cost effective and perfect for first time buyers.

Do you have space to store it?

It may seem simple but think about where you are going to store your caravan. If you don’t have a big enough garage or driveway to hold your caravan, then there are storage facilities that will look after your caravan for you. For example, Glasgow Caravan Storage offers safe storage spaces and can even valet and service your caravan on site.

Where do you plan on going?

The options for where your caravan can take you are endless! Whether you’re planning a trip to uncover the hidden gems of the Scottish Highlands or you’re hoping to explore the French Riviera on wheels, your caravan gives you the freedom to jump in your car and be off on your next adventure. If staycations are your thing, a lightweight model may be best for you or if the world is your oyster then a heavier, durable caravan with a built-in toilet will help make your trip as comfortable as possible. It’s great to keep in mind your intended destinations as this can help you in the decision-making process.

Take your time when deciding to buy

When it comes down to the purchase day, take your time when making your final decision and be sure to shop around. If you’re heading to the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show, you will get the opportunity to see the widest range of models in one place, so spend the day going around all of the exhibitors and ask as many questions as you can –, our exhibitors can help you find what models might be best for you.

To find out more about buying your own caravan, you can talk to a range of exhibitors at The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show coming to the SEC, Glasgow this February (7 February – 10 February 2019).

Tickets are available online from £11 and children under 16 go free.

For more information and to book tickets visit: www.caravanshowscotland.com.