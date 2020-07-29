73-year-old NTS supporter mounts 3,000 mile USA cycle

A SEPTUAGENARIAN supporter aims to raise £100,000 for the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) by cycling more than 3,000 miles across the United States.

George Russell is 73 and lives in Colorado.

He is originally from Scotland and served on the conservation charity’s council.

Russell’s grandfather was the charity’s first secretary and treasurer.

His father also worked for the NTS.

Russell said: “The trust cares for a quite staggering collections of Scotland’s treasures, but it urgently needs colossal sums to guarantee its survival – it is as serious as that.

“It is vital that somehow as much as possible of its lost income is replaced as matter of urgency.

“That can only be done by the support of donors worldwide and that is why I am getting on my bike, to pedal to protect Scotland’s heritage.”

Ali Macleod, head of fundraising at the NTS, said: “We are overwhelmed at this incredible support from George.

“His dedication to our charity and all we do to protect what’s special about Scotland is so appreciated at this difficult time.

“As George travels across the USA, he’ll be thinking of Glencoe, the property and iconic Scottish location his grandfather helped the trust secure in the 1930s, and knowing that every pedal stroke helps the trust protect this and other special places, now and for the future.”

Russell is due to begin his cycle ride on 27 August.

Supporters in the UK can sponsor him on Just Giving, while those in the United States can use Fundly.

