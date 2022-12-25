Scottish Field’s online reviews: hotels, restaurants, and more
Have a Christmas Day catch-up with the greatest hits from Scottish Field’s online reviews.
IT’S been another busy year for Scottish Field’s reviewers, who have hiked, biked, and riden throughout our nation to bring you the best hotel, restaurant, and travel reviews.
In case you missed any of their exciting adventures, here’s a selection to keep you entertained on Christmas Day and beyond…
Travel
Morag Bootland went island hopping through the Outer Hebrides
West coast wildlife cruise with Morag Bootland
Morag Bootland also ventured north to Sutherland
Rosie Morton put the spa at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian through its paces
Hotels
Toravaig House Hotel on Skye by Rosie Morton
Cameron House Hotel at Loch Lomond by Rosie Morton
Fairmont Hotel near St Andrews by Morag Bootland
Native in Glasgow by Peter Ranscombe
Yotel in Glasgow by Peter Ranscombe
Lord Crewe Arms in Northumberland by Grant Dickie
Innside in Newcastle by Grant Dickie
Restaurants
The Lovat Hotel in Fort Augustus by Morag Bootland
Prestonfield House in Edinburgh by Peter Ranscombe
Kora in Edinburgh by Richard Bath
Ka Pao in Edinburgh by Rosie Morton
Antonietta in Edinburgh by Richard Bath
Tattu in Edinburgh by Richard Bath
The Ivy in Glasgow by Peter Ranscombe
Ralph & Finns in Glasgow by Peter Ranscombe
The Loveable Rogue East End in Glasgow by Keith McIntyre
Mikaku in Glasgow by Kenny Smith
Read more of Scottish Field’s online reviews reviews on the travel pages.
Plus, don’t miss our readers’ hotel reviews in the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.