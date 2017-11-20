North east gin festival gets ready for the festive season

Posted on

The north east of Scotland’s annual gin festival is attending some Christmas festival markets in the coming weeks.

GIN:NE will be present at the markets, which are taking place from 11am-4pm on 26 November, 10 December and 17 December. It is being held in the Market Place, Inverurie.

GIN:NE is being held on 9 and 10 February, at Inverurie Town Hall in Aberdeenshire, where visitors will get to meet the makers of the gins and other drinks, sample their offerings as well as be able to purchase direct from them.

A spokesman said: ‘Oh come ye and visit us!

‘Tickets for GIN:NE are a great Christmas present to give and to receive (drop some hints).

‘GIN:NE will be there selling tickets for Gin Festival: North East, mulled gin Wine (GINgle Bells), Spiced Gin Apple Toddy (Cider Night), gin and gin Gifts, and also giving out discounts for the Inverurie Whisky Shop.’

Visit www.ginne.co.uk for details.