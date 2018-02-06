You can win some amazing prizes with Scottish Field

Posted on

We’ve got some fantastic prizes on offer this month with Scottish Field.

You could win a one night Easter stay for two people at Ardanaiseig, one of Scotland’s most sought after exclusive use weddings and events venues, which is opening its doors to the public for a memorable week over Easter.

Located on the shores of Loch Awe near Taynuilt in Argyll, it’s the perfect setting for a wedding or special occasion. Our winners will stay for one night in a beautiful Master Loch Suite in this remarkable

manor house. A sumptuous three course dinner, breakfast and true Scottish Highland hospitality await.

Perhaps a two night stay for two people at Highland Apartments in Inverness appeals?

Highland Apartments by Mansley provide luxury living in the heart of Inverness. These serviced apartments on the corner of the High Street, overlooking the River Ness, offer the flexibility of self-catering accommodation with the added benefit of a daily housekeeping service, discounted dining, secure parking and wi-fi . There are many feature designer interiors with balconies and terraces, and shops, restaurants,

cafes and bars are just a short stroll away.

We also have a luxurious one-night stay for two at Rufflets, St Andrews, including dinner at their exciting new restaurant, Seasons.

Located in the heart of the family-owned hotel and overlooking acres of beautifully manicured gardens, you

are guaranteed an unforgettable dining experience. Taking inspiration from the ever-changing seasons the

menus feature freshly picked produce grown in the kitchen garden or sourced from a rich larder of Scottish

produce and trusted local suppliers. One lucky reader will win a prize that includes dinner for two at Seasons restaurant, overnight accommodation and full Scottish breakfast.

