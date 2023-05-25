World-class community outdoor cycling circuit to open in Linlithgow

A £1.25m world-class community outdoor cycling circuit is set to open in Linlithgow.

The West Lothian Cycle Circuit, which has been supported by the likes of Sir Chris Hoy, Katie Archibald and Ben Rowlings is a 10 year vision from the local community.

Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd on will open the circuit on 27 May.

The 1km traffic-free, tarmac circuit made up of four loops is fenced and floodlit for safe all year round use.

Linlithgow Community Development Trust (LCDT) has created the circuit to support both professional cyclists – it is being offered as a training facility for athletes coming to Glasgow and Scotland for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Cycling Championships this August – and the local community.

It’s taken more than a year to build the circuit, but it’s been over a decade in the planning after LCDT first conceived the plan at community consultation in 2012.

Carole Racionzer, chairwomen of LCDT, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be opening the West Lothian Cycle Circuit in Linlithgow after so many years of campaigning and fundraising.

‘We’re really excited to be welcoming professional cyclists to Linlithgow but equally thrilled the local community will have this exceptional asset to support people learning to cycle and to cycle safely.’

Keen amateur cyclist Matthew Ball whose vision and determination has been behind the project said: ‘I could not be prouder of this moment.

‘This will be a game changer for cycling in the region.

‘We wanted to build a community around the circuit and make it a cycling hub.

‘Cycling Club West Lothian Clarion and other local clubs will organise races and coaching sessions for adults and youngsters, so Linlithgow will be a real hotspot for cycling.’

The public are welcome to attend the opening from 11am.

Read more news on Scottish Field’s news pages.