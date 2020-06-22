Visitors return to Scotland’s four royal botanic gardens

DETAILS of the reopening of Scotland’s four royal botanic gardens will be unveiled on Wednesday, including how to pre-book tickets to enter the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

All four gardens – at Benmore in Argyll, Dawyck in the Borders, Edinburgh, and Logan in Galloway – will reopen on 1 July.

Visitors will need to book tickets for specific time slots if they want to visit the Botanics in Edinburgh.

The number of guests allowed into the flagship venue will be limited to 2,000 each day.

Its glasshouses will remain closed initially and the gardens’ opening hours will be limited from 10am to 5pm.

Simon Milne, the garden’s regius keeper, said: “We look forward to welcoming back visitors to all four gardens.

“This connection with the environment is vital for the well-being of all.

“With the safety of our staff and visitors remaining our prime concern, we have amended operations on all sites to introduce measures that should build trust and confidence.

“Lockdown has been a difficult time for everyone, caution is widespread and life will remain away from what we regard as normal for some time.

“Travel restrictions remain in place and, for the immediate future, all four gardens will be restricted to welcoming their local communities.

“However, this is a first hugely important step in our return to extended outreach.”

Read more stories about gardens on Scottish Field’s garden pages.