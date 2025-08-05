Top 5 things to do at Scone Palace International Horse Trials

Sponsored Content | This summer, for the first time, a brand-new equestrian spectacle is galloping onto Scotland’s sporting and social calendar, we take a look and some of the best things to see and do at the event this year.

Promising four thrilling days of sporting action this August from 21-24, Scone Palace International Horse Trials (SPIHT) is set to become an unmissable annual fixture.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic crowning place of Scottish Kings, the event will welcome elite riders from across Scotland, the UK, and Europe for a high-octane celebration of horse sport, style, and countryside culture.

Major stars and local heroes are among the entries, including all three members of Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning team from Paris 2024: Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter.

Scotland’s leading event rider, Wills Oakden is bringing several horses, and other top names include the ‘flying Scot’ himself, the legendary Ian Stark, Badminton and Burghley heroine Piggy March, and Irish Olympian Austin O’Connor.

Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian enthusiast or simply looking for an unforgettable day out, there’s something for everyone.

The action-packed programme features an exhilarating mix of FEI international and grassroots eventing, showjumping, showing, and Pony Club Games, offering edge-of-your-seat competition and plenty of crowd-pleasing moments.

Beyond the sport, visitors can enjoy a vibrant mix of shopping, food, drink, and family-friendly activities.

Top Five Things to Do:

Lifestyle And Shopping Village

Set in the heart of the action, the Lifestyle and Shopping Village offers a stylish and immersive retail experience for visitors of all ages. Open daily from 9am to 6pm, this vibrant hub features over 130 carefully curated brands spanning equestrian essentials, country fashion, artisan crafts, and local food and drink.

Browse a premium selection of saddlery, activewear, and pet supplies, or discover beautifully handcrafted jewellery, homeware, and gifts. Tuck into gourmet treats and sip on local gin, wine, or coffee as you soak up the festival atmosphere.

Whether you’re shopping for your horse, your home, or simply indulging in a little countryside luxury, the Shopping Village is a must-visit part of the event. With its welcoming buzz and variety of quality stalls, it’s the perfect place to pause between the action, meet friends, and enjoy the full event experience.

Food & Drink

From stone-fired artisan pizza to perfectly chilled fizz, a mouthwatering food and drink offer of street food trucks, local produce, Membership Marquee dining, and bars a-plenty will keep everyone fuelled and refreshed throughout the event.

The SPIHT Membership Marquee

Upgrade your ticket to a Membership Pass to access the Members Marquee and indulge in an extra special vent experience. Located be the main ring, and featuring an outdoor lawn area with private bar for the ultimate view of the action!

Inside, you’ll enjoy seated dining, lounging area, free programmes, and the must-have in event comfort – priority car parking and VIP loos!

Get Set for Thrills with Willowgate Adventure Centre

Whether you’re entertaining the kids, challenging your friends, or just trying something new, Willowgate’s pop-up adventure zone will add a charge of adrenaline to your SPIHT experience.

This unmissable fun from Perth’s favourite local adventure centre features a choice of four high-energy, free of charge activities with expert instructors to guide you every step of the way. No need to book—just turn up and have a go!

Axe Throwing – Test your strength and precision with one of Scotland’s oldest warrior skills.

Archery – Take aim and release your inner Robin Hood. Fun, safe, and suitable for all ages.

Laser Clay Shooting – Classic clay target fun with high-tech accuracy, no recoil all excitement.

Mini Highland Games -Tug of war, caber toss, and other traditional Scottish challenges, perfect for families, friends and fearless competitors.



Evening Entertainment

No world-class event is complete without a party and the team at SPIHT has organised three fantastic nights of live music and entertainment to keep the celebrations going when the sporting action dies down.

Held in The Barn at Perth Racecourse, there will be a host of our favourite street food vendors, the margarita truck, and well stocked bars to see you through the night

Evening events are open to ticket holders, volunteers and competitors only. From 8pm.

Thursday: The Ragin Ceilidh Band will be setting the bar high with their high-octane set covering traditional ceilidh music and a few wee surprises. Get ready to strip your willow and reel your eightsome on the first night of fun! Free of Charge.

Friday: Carbon Copy, the hottest event band on the circuit right now, will have you dancing the night away with a set list bursting full of the latest hits and classic floor fillers. £5 per head. Purchase from Information Tent.

Saturday: The Big Saturday Night Disco delivers all of your favourite anthems from across the decades. Let your hair down and get your dancing shoes on – top tunes and good vibes are the order of the night! £12 per head available from Information Tent.

Book your tickets now for this must-attend highlight on Scotland’s sporting and social calendar: sconehorsetrials.co.uk Find Out > ( https://sconehorsetrials.com )

