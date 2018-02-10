Time is running out if you want to see the stunning Giant Lanterns of China in Scotland

Posted on

Time is running out for those wanting to see the Giant Lanterns of China in Edinburgh.

Over 450 gigantic lantern installations have been put in place, transforming Edinburgh Zoo into an impressive light spectacle.

Is it running for 50 nights, having started on 1 December, and will finally close on 25 February.

They have been put in place by talented craftspeople from Sichuan province in China, who have been staying in Edinburgh throughout the winter months to help maintain the 469 lanterns.

The nightly event is Scotland’s only Chinese lantern festival. The trail around the Zoo features 34 bespoke installations, including 30 giant pandas and a 115-ft long Chinese dragon amid illuminating flowers, insects and Chinese heritage symbols.

The event also features traditional Chinese performers and bespoke Sichuan Province inspired food.

For those looking for a Valentine’s Day treat, there’s a special package which will see guests welcomed to the historic Mansion House overlooking the magnificent Temple of Heaven, where they can enjoy a glass of chilled prosecco and delicious canapes.

Standard tickets for The Giant Lanterns of China are priced from £17.50 per adult and available HERE.

Tickets for The Giant Lanterns of China Valentine’s offer are £39 and include:

Entry for two people to The Giant Lanterns of China event;

A glass of prosecco on arrival at the Mansion House;

Scots-Chinese fusion canapes and a mouthwatering dessert canape.

Visitors are recommended they enter the Zoo at their preferred timeslot and allow 1.5 hours to enjoy the event in full. Whilst exploring the illuminated trail, detour into the historic Mansion House to the prosecco and canapes and take a romantic selfie with a bespoke, heart-shaped giant lantern

Valentine’s tickets are available HERE.