The Royal Scots Museum to hold exhibition to mark Remembrance Week

The Royal Scots Museum will hold a temporary exhibition at Dalkeith Palace to mark Remembrance Week.

The work will illustrate the Royal Scots fallen, concentrating on the period from the Boer War up until 2006.

The exhibition will also cover the role of Dalkeith Palace in two World Wars and will include interactive exhibits, including local soldiers’ stories.

Also featured will be Rob Wainwright, one-time Medical Officer to the 1st Battalion, Captain of the Scottish rugby team and capped for the British Lions rugby team.

In a video, he gives his take on serving in the armed forces and the impact of warfare on those who serve.

The video will be viewable at the exhibition, together with living history films about old Royal’s time in the regiment.

Lord Henry Scott who served in the 3rd Militia Battalion The Royal Scots during the Boer War and was a founding father of The Royal Scots War Memorial Club will also feature.

The story of the tragic sinking of the Japanese troop ship Lisbon Maru, which sank in the South China Sea in October 1942, will be told through the exhibition.

Nine months after the fall of Hong Kong, this ship was transporting 1816 POW’s to Japan to work as slave labour, of which 373 were Royal Scots.

A USA submarine torpedoed and partially sank the vessel which was not showing any neutral POW transport signage.

Some days later the ship eventually sank with the consequential loss of 828 lives of which 144 Royal Scots.

Lance Corporal Peter Burnett, 2 Battalion, The Royal Scots, died on board the ship.

He was a Dalkeith man who enlisted into The Royal Scots in 1936.

Following a spell at the Depot Glencorse Barracks he was posted to the 2nd Battalion in Hong Kong.

When the Japanese invaded Hong Kong in December 1941, he fought in the battles until Hong Kong fell, when he became a Prisoner of War, held in Shamshuipo Camp.

In September 1942, he was one of the prisoners who the Japanese selected to transport to Japan, and he boarded the Lisbon Maru.

He did not survive the sinking nor was his body recovered. His name is listed on the Sai Wan Memorial on Hong Kong Island.

Private Andrew Cornwall, 2 Battalion, The Royal Scots, was also killed in the tragedy.

Private Cornwall enlisted into the Royal Scots in 1937 and was posted to the 2nd Battalion The Royal Scots, stationed in Hong Kong.

During the Japanese invasion of Hong Kong, he was wounded in action on 19 November 1941.

When Hong Kong fell on Christmas Day 1941 he became a Prisoner of War, held in Shamshuipo Camp.

He was onboard the Lisbon Maru when it set sail for Japan but did not survive the sinking of the ship, nor was his body recovered.

His name is listed on the Sai Wan Memorial on Hong Kong Island.

His father also served in The Royal Scots serving in World War 1 and beyond.

The family had a strong connection to the 8th Battalion The Royal Scots.

Indeed, Private Cornwall’s address is listed as The Drill Hall Dalkeith, where his father was employed as caretaker.

The exhibition will be held between 4-8 November. For more visit https://www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/remembrance-2023/

