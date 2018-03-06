Tartan weaving in the Highlands is a step closer thanks to the public’s generosity

Posted on

The ‘plan B’ to bring tartan weaving back to the Highlands of Scotland has hit its goal.

Prickly Thistle’s Build the Mill campaign will enable its Scottish luxury tartan design to house bring weaving back to its ancestral home in the Scottish Highlands, after it didn’t quite reach its crowd funding campaign in late 2017.

However, after the initial campaign, the company gained interest and support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and others which will allow it to create a ‘pop-up’ mill solution as a step towards the final building of the mill on the Black Isle near Inverness.

With just three days to go, 327 backers have pledged £52,349, surpassing the initial £40,000 goal.

Clare Campbell, founder of Prickly Thistle, said: ‘On the campaign we have three days remaining – and now 125% funded.

‘The first £40k of collection sales for the West Wing has been generated and now we are charging forward with the East Wing, which requires a further £40k of collections sales to fund the capex requirement.

‘We have set ourselves the target of raising all the funds we need via collection sales – business growth – to start building the Black House Mill in 2019, the kickstarter Plan B has most definitely kicked things off.

‘Again, there has been a tremendous amount of support from around the world, showing this will be Highland based brand with unlimited international appeal.’

For more details, or to support Clare, click HERE.