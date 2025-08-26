Sir David Attenborough names golden eagle chick born in Scotland

Sir David Attenborough has named the first young golden eagle to fledge as part of a conservation project in southern Scotland.

The TV broadcaster named the baby eagle Princeling, meaning young prince, which he says symbolises new hope for the restoration of the species.

Princeling’s arrival brings the number of golden eagles soaring in southern skies to a new record high – more than 50 – the most seen in the region for three centuries.

Sir David said: ‘Many congratulations to all those in Restoring Upland Nature who have brought about the fledging of a young golden eagle.’

News of Princeling hatching in spring remained a secret until he was ready to fledge to ensure his safety.

He was satellite-tagged by licensed experts in June, with support from local Scottish Raptor Study Group members, landowners and land managers.

Princeling recently fledged from a nest near Moffat. His parents are Emma, a golden eagle translocated in 2021, and named in memory of the advocate for women’s rights and equality Emma Ritch, and Keith, a locally fledged golden eagle from Galloway.

It comes as part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP), which aims to increase the bird’s numbers throughout the country.

Originally called the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, it has now become a standalone charity Restoring Upland Nature (Run).

‘What an honour it is for Restoring Upland Nature to receive such warm recognition from Sir David Attenborough for this game-changing moment in UK conservation,’ CEO of Run Dr Cat Barlow said.

‘Seeing Princeling thrive in the south of Scotland highlights that, where there are healthy ecosystems and a low risk of persecution, translocated eagles can integrate well into native populations to breed successfully.

‘This brings renewed hope to our ambition to reverse biodiversity decline and ensure current and future generations across the UK, including Scotland, England and Wales, can experience that incredible sense of awe on seeing golden eagles soar.’

