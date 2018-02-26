See the sights of Scotland in just two days – on the one island

Posted on

Athletes are being offered the chance to see some of the most glorious sights in Scotland on the new Ultra Tour of Arran.

Rat Race to stage a new 100km off-road running challenge on the Isle of Arran – Scotland in miniature – on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 April.

Race Race Adventure Sports will add The Ultra Tour of Arran (UTA), a two day, fully supported and waymarked, off-road adventure run, packing a 100km Ultra distance route and an overall vertical gain of 10,679 feet, to their 2018 event programme.

They say that the mythical Isle of Arran is Scotland in miniature and the fantastically varied and distinct 50km trail running routes on the two days of adventure highlight this perfectly.

The high mountains, the deep glens, the enchanting forests and the stunning coastal scenery all feature. From dense forests and coastal beaches in the south on day one to the iconic castles and dramatic mountains in the north on day two, The Ultra Trail of Arran delights at every turn.

When signing up runners will have the option to take on the challenge of day one only or the full two-day 100km Ultra distance. Day one (between four and eight hours of running) is characterised by quiet paths, forest trails, some boardwalk sections, some tarmac sections through villages and a lot of forest dirt roads.

Day two (between six and twelve hours of running) is virtually all off-road with some serious mountain sections (there might even be snow on the hilltops), where the going is decidedly rough underfoot. There will be several scheduled pit stops interspersed on the route each day, for a quick rest and a refuel.

The UTA is suited to a range of athletes from elite to amateur sporting enthusiasts with a high level of fitness. It is an achievable step up from a marathon into ultra-running territory, for both solos and pairs, who have prepared well and put in the training miles.

As with all of their events, to ensure runners, their families and friends have the best weekend possible Rat Race will operate from a central Basecamp, for UTA located in Brodick, just one kilometre from the island’s ferry terminal. This hub will have all the quality trappings of a Rat Race event – good food and drink, great amenities, friendly and hospitable staff and Saturday night entertainment. A complimentary shuttle service from the ferry, together with camping, full serviced glamping; and limited paid parking options will also be available.

Jim Mee, MD of Rat Race Adventure Sports, said: ‘At Rat Race we do events differently which makes them all the more appealing. And for The Ultra Tour of Arran, we love the notion of setting sail to a stunning location, over the water, where the myths, legends and island folklore fused with the rugged terrain will make runners feel that they are a million miles away, yet it is a mere 55 minutes from the mainland.

‘We know everyone will love Arran, both Rat Racers and their clan support; and it’s not just for the excellent running we have planned. The island itself has a lot to offer with its own whisky distillery, brewery, craft gin, artisan cheese, aromatics, quality local food and drink and that very special west coast hospitality.

‘The island’s attractions will provide a magnificent long weekend for the family and friends who sign up for the Rat Race experience. We will also be helping supporters by pointing out the best safe and accessible spectator locations on the route.’

Rat Race is partnered with Children With Cancer UK, the leading national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer, in a pledge to fight the UK’s biggest child killer. Rat Racers have raised over £1,000,000, across all Rat Race events, since the campaign began in 2015.

If runners take part in the Ultra Tour of Arran 2018 and raise £750 through Virgin Money Giving for Children with Cancer UK before race day, Rat Race will return their entry fee. Click HERE for more.

All runners looking to tame the challenge of The Ultra Tour of Arran should click HERE for more information and to sign up.