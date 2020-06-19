Scotland’s hotels get ready to welcome guests back

HOTELS throughout Scotland are preparing to welcome back guests as the coronavirus lockdown continues to ease.

The Scottish Government is expected to lift restrictions so accommodation can reopen on 15 July.

Crerar Hotels & Inns – which runs properties including the Golf View Hotel in Nairn, the Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary, and the Oban Bay hotel – has unveiled a “cleanliness commitment“.

The chain’s hotels plan to reopen on 15 July.

Chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said: “Our hotel teams are really excited to welcome you on your next Crerar visit – and to share with you the spirit of Scotland.

“During the Covid-19 outbreak we’ve been using our time really well, working extra hard to welcome you back to an even safer environment.

“We’re ready to reopen once the restrictions on hotels are lifted and really confident we have the best practices for safety.

“We’ve launched our ‘Crerar cleanliness commitment’ to give tangible reassurance to our guests and colleagues that we understand how important cleanliness is.”

Back in April, Crerar launched a “Scottish Hospitality for Heroes” promise, giving away 2,000 free nights to NHS staff, care workers and their families to say thank you for their service during the pandemic.

The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire has also introduced a series of measures ahead of reopening on 15 July.

Strathmore Hotels is preparing to reopen its Scottish hotels – including the Alexandra and Ben Nevis hotels in Fort William, the Ben Wyvis Hotel in Strathpeffer, and the Nethybridge Hotel near Aviemore – on 15 July, with its English venues, the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate and the Cumbria Grand Hotel in the Lake District, due to reopen on 4 July.

Meanwhile, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has unveiled plans to reopen its English venues on 4 July and then its Scottish sites on 15 July.

“Life’s been on hold,” the chain said in a statement. “It’s time to press play again.”

Read more stories about hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts on Scottish Field’s travel pages.