Rare chance to attend cutting off ceremony at Dovecot Tapestry

Posted on

Visitors are invited to attend the cutting off ceremony for the new tapestry, After, After, After The Monarch of the Glen 2017 by Peter Saville, Sir Peter Blake and Dovecot.

The event will take place from 6pm-8pm on Wednesday, 17 January, on the weaving floor of Edinburgh’s Dovecot Tapestry Studio, writes Stacey Wylie.

Commencing with a special talk from Christopher Baker, director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and author of The Monarch of the Glen Handbook, the evening will include a Q&A session, a chance to meet the weavers, refreshments and a book signing in the Dovecot shop.

The Monarch of the Glen is one of the most famous British paintings of the 19th century.

Produced by Sir Edwin Landseer, the oil painting shows a majestic stag, capturing Scotland’s natural beauty in one single symbol.

An inspiration for many other pieces of art, popular print and marketing visual, The Monarch of the Glen has most recently been the muse for Dovecot’s latest tapestry.

The painting was acquired by the National Galleries of Scotland last year.

The event will also provide a final chance to view the Daughter of Penelope exhibition, a display of the tapestry and textile work of key female contributors to Dovecot over the years, which closes on 20 January.

Tickets are priced at £25 or £20 for students and sales support the work of the Dovecot Foundation in advancing all forms of art, craft and design.

Book tickets HERE.