Scottish Racing eyes resumption

FOUR of Scotland’s five horse racing courses aim to resume meetings over the summer, but without spectators.

Scottish Racing, which represents the courses, has drawn up a list of 24 dates for fixtures at Ayr, Hamilton Park, Musselburgh and Perth racecourses during June, July and August.

Ayr will kick-off the schedule on 22 June, followed by Hamilton Park on 24 June, Musselburgh on 30 June and Perth on 21 July.

The dates are subject to approval from the Scottish Government as part of its phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has published protocols so trainers know how they can move horses around the UK.

Delly Innes, manager of Scottish Racing, said: “The public can have confidence in our ability to race behind closed doors as safely as possible when the government allows more industries back to work.

“As a highly-regulated industry, we have considerable experience of keeping any potential health and safety risks to an absolute minimum.

“We are working with public health officials to protect those coming back to work, the local communities in which race meetings take place and the wider public, against the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“We are fully prepared to stage race meetings in a strictly-controlled environment, which fully complies with all the requirements of governmental and racing industry bodies, once they decide the time is right to resume racing.”

