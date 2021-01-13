Raasay raising cash for hydro projects

ISLANDERS on Raasay are selling shares to raise £650,000 so they can build two hydro-electric schemes.

The hydro projects on the Inverarish and Mine burns will together generate enough power for about 130 homes.

Ross Gillies, a director of Raasay Community Renewables, the body behind the schemes, said: “We have raised over £300,000 in grants to support the build and we need a further £650,000 to bring the project to completion.

“The community share offer is a fantastic opportunity to invest in social and environmental causes and see a financial return for your support in the years to come.”

Raasay, which lies between Skye and Applecross, is home to about 170 people.

Investors from Raasay can buy shares from £125, while the minimum investment for those living off the island is £375.

