The Queen to lie at rest in St Giles Cathedral tonight

MEMBERS of the public will pay their last respects to the Queen today as her body lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Royal Company of Archers, which is the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland, and an honour guard will escort the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral ahead of a service of thanksgiving at 3pm.

Minute guns will be fired as the hearse makes its way along the Royal Mile.

The service will be led by Rev Calum MacLeod, the minister at St Giles’ Cathedral.

After the service, members of the public will be able to view the coffin, from around 5pm today until tomorrow afternoon.

A queueing system is being set up from the cathedral to the Meadows, one of Edinburgh’s public parks.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s website is being updated with arrangements, including school and road closures.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to Edinburgh airport tomorrow and flown to London, where it will lie in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday 19 September.

Tomorrow’s procession to the airport will be televised, the city council said.

