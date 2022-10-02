King confers Dunfermline’s city status

KING Charles III will visit Dunfermline today to confer city status on Scotland’s ancient capital.

The ceremony will take place at Dunfermline City Chambers as part of the celebrations of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The King and Queen Camilla will then visit the nearby Dunfermline Abbey, which is marking its 950th anniversary.

Today’s visit to Scotland’s latest city marks the King and Queen Consort’s first public engagement since the end of the formal royal mourning for the Queen.

Jim Leishman, the provost of Fife, said: “This is a great honour for Dunfermline and Fife.

“To have been granted the title of city from her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a huge achievement, but to have that title presented to us personally by our new King is more than we could have imagined.

“Dunfermline has always had a special place in my heart.

“I’m so proud that the town I love is being recognised in this way.”

The city was awarded its new status back in May, alongside Bangor in Northern Ireland, English trio Colchester, Doncaster, and Milton Keynes, and Wales’ Wrexham.

Scotland’s other applicants for the title were Dumfries, Elgin, Greenock, Livingston, Oban, St Andrews, and South Ayrshire.

You can follow the journey that the Queen’s cortege made through Scotland in Scottish Field’s articles.

Plus, don’t miss October’s luxury issue of Scottish Field magazine.