Palatial elegance, majestic character and architectural heritage from the Playfair at Donaldson’s

Posted on

An incredible opportunity has arisen to purchase a stunning home in one of the most iconic and majestic buildings in Edinburgh.

Donaldson’s is set amidst 18 acres of elegant grounds and is dominated by the central Playfair Building: built in the 1840s and designed in the style of a Jacobean palace by world-famous Scottish architect William Henry Playfair.

The Playfair at Donaldson’s is an outstanding building of palatial elegance. With its majestic character and architectural heritage, located on the western boundary of the Edinburgh World Heritage Site, it is recognised as one of the most important landmark buildings in the city.

The Playfair building was designed by William Henry Playfair in the style of an Elizabethan Palace. It was widely reported as one of Scotland’s great landmarks and is said to have been admired by Queen Victoria.

This Category A listed building offers beautifully restored apartments in a wide variety of sizes, each retaining many of the building’s original historic features and impressive proportions.

Properties benefit from a contemporary specification, generous ceiling heights, underground parking, full use of the maintained grounds and a convenient concierge service.

Its fine quadrangular form creates an attractive internal courtyard, whilst the external elevations are punctuated by the central clock tower and domed turrets which dominate the skyline.

Each apartment in The Playfair has been designed to optimise natural light, making the most of the period windows and impressive proportions of the historic building.

The contemporary design of the apartments provides a striking contrast to the building’s exterior. The living spaces have been stylishly designed to be practical and functional for modern life.

Liz Freeman, interior design manager for City & Country, said: ‘Within The Playfair at Donaldson’s we have ensured a seamless blend of the historic with the contemporary. We have used sleek kitchens and bathrooms to complement the overall layouts and enhance the elegant atmosphere created by the proportions of the historic building. The homes are designed to maximise space and natural light with a fully inclusive specification which is hard to find in modern developments.’

Pol MacDonald, director of OPEN Landscape Architects, added: ‘It has been a privilege to work with this impressive landscape and to gently reinforce its prominence as an integral part of 21st century Edinburgh.

‘The 19th century landscape of Donaldson’s was one that depicted a rural ‘estate’ providing a protective escape from the city of the time. Although the city limits have grown, the distinctive landscape setting in so many ways still aims to provide this most basic of functions of protection and escapism.’

Located West of Edinburgh City Centre, the Playfair Building includes a collection of one, two and three bed apartments designed to provide fantastic views across Edinburgh, on to an attractive internal courtyard, and sweeping lawns leading to period gate lodges.

Donaldson’s lies to the west of the city in one of Edinburgh’s most coveted residential areas. Excellent local amenities are easily accessible including schools and local shopping while Haymarket Station, the West End and the City Centre are a short walk away.

The Playfair at Donaldson’s is set to launch in early 2018.

Call 0131 610 6000 to register your interest now and receive further information as it becomes available.