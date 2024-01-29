Monkey business: Escaped monkey on the loose in Highland village

Residents in a Highland village have reported some monkey business in their gardens after an escaped Japanese macaque was found wandering around.

The monley found a way out of its enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie on Sunday and shocked residents in the nearby village of Kincraig when it was spotted in some gardens eating nuts out of a birdfeeder.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which runs the park, has assembled a team to recapture the animal.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS said, “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

‘We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information. Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

‘We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

‘Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.’