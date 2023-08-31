Meet the Curestarters

In 2023, thanks to their community of Curestarters, Worldwide Cancer Research were able to support the funding of 30 new ideas that could lead to treatments and cures for cancer.

These stories demonstrate why research is so important. Basil Smith, Worldwide Cancer Research Curestarter, hopes one day cancer will be eradicated.

Basil is 102 years old and lives independently. In 2013, a friend urged him to get a black mole on his left cheek checked out. He was diagnosed with melanoma and underwent surgery and was hospitalised for ten days.

Thanks to research, Basil’s operation and treatment were successful, but he knows it could have been a very different story.

For that reason, Basil has included a gift in his Will to Worldwide Cancer Research – Basil is a spark, igniting new cures for cancer in the future.

We are always inspired after speaking to people who have benefitted from treatments which have come about because of research like ours.

One such supporter was Irene Perkins. Irene’s employer offered free breast cancer screening – when she took the opportunity, just to be cautious, she did not expect a call telling her she required a lumpectomy, weeks of radiotherapy and years of treatment.

Irene knows it wouldn’t have been possible without research and is encouraging other people to donate.

She is now 87 and enjoys the time she has with her family, including nine great grandchildren.

Curestarters like Basil and Irene are essential in inspiring cancer researchers, and with cancer survival rates having doubled in the past 40 years, it is vital that we continue to fund the brightest and boldest ideas all over the world.

You can be the spark to ignite new cures for cancer with a gift in your Will.

