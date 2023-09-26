King opens rural skills centre in grounds of Dumfries House

His Majesty The King has officially opened a farming and rural skills centre on the estate of a stately home he helped save.

The MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre, on the Dumfries House estate in East Ayrshire, will give students practical training on day visits or residential courses.

During the event, His Majesty toured the facilities while hearing about how the centre for excellence will provide hands-on experience for students looking to get their start in the industry.

The King met with students, staff and local farmers before observing workshops on the importance of good soil health for the environment, nutrition in animal feed, and sheep and cattle handling.

Featuring two indoor teaching spaces including facilities for laboratory work and a working barn, the facility will enable students to engage in practical real-life scenarios and animal handling during day visits and residential courses.

The centre will enable The Prince’s Foundation to host events and hands-on workshops for more than 1,800 participants a year, including adults looking for new careers, school leavers showing an interest in land-based jobs, and secondary school pupils.

Iona Murray, Farming and Rural Skills Manager for The Prince’s Foundation, said: ‘If you don’t come from an agricultural background, it can be incredibly difficult to break into the industry.

‘We want to make sure that opportunities are there for anyone who aspires to pursue a land-based career, regardless of their background, and The MacRobert Farming Rural Skills Centre will enable us to do just that while also helping to fill a skills gap.

‘The Prince’s Foundation has, for many years, offered a comprehensive range of food, farming and horticulture education programmes here at Dumfries House.

‘Now, students could in essence start on one of our introductory courses at the age of four and continue training with us right through to adulthood.’

