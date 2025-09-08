Hen charity asks Scots to help offer retirement homes to 2,700 ex-commercial birds

A leading hen welfare charity is calling on kind-hearted Scots to help save 2,700 ex-commercial hens this autumn – by offering them loving retirement homes in gardens and homes across the country.

Ten hen rehoming events are planned across Aberdeenshire, Inverness-shire, Perthshire, South Lanarkshire and beyond by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) – but without public support, many of these hens could face needless slaughter.

The hens, although no longer considered commercially viable, are healthy and friendly, still usually produce eggs – and make affectionate, characterful pets. The BHWT has rehomed over one million hens in its 20 years of existence.

‘Several farms around Scotland are currently changing flocks, which means large numbers of hens are coming available at the same time. We never want to leave a single hen behind, hence our appeal today,’ said Linda Grier, a long-time BHWT volunteer from West Lothian.

‘They’re quick to learn, cheeky, affectionate – and hilarious. I can’t imagine life without mine.’

The charity is calling on kind-hearted Scots to register online and offer a second chance to these hardworking hens – many of whom have never felt sun on their backs or grass beneath their feet. Anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and a little bit of TLC.

Gaynor Davies, Head of Welfare and Operations at the BHWT, said: ‘Our hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005. If you’re in Scotland and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens – who will continue popping out the occasional egg – please get in touch as soon as you can.’

Full list of Scottish rehoming events:

20 Sept – Dunning Glen (Perth & Kinross), Biggar (South Lanarkshire)

4 Oct – Denny (Stirlingshire)

6 Oct – Stonehaven, Inverness, Inverurie.

