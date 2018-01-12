Celebrate the birth of the Bard with fire, theatre and haggis hurling

Posted on

A host of events to celebration the birth of Robert Burns are taking place in the heart of Ayrshire.

The National Trust for Scotland has lined up some fun events for all the family over the coming weeks.

Burns Cottage in Alloway will be alight on Saturday, 27 January.

Journey into Burns Alicht, a unique sparkling birthplace tour in celebration of Scotland’s poet. Pick up your group’s lantern and poetry map as you enter Burns Cottage and gardens taking in the brand new misty pond. Then meander along the illuminated Poet’s Path celebrating Burns landscape and the seasons.

Cross the bridge and prepare to be lured to the spooky Auld Kirk Graveyard before completing your journey back to the museum where drouthy neibours revel. In this journey o’ exploration surprises are a plenty. Discover special illuminations, be enchanted by mischievous sights, sounds and entertainment and delight in landmarks coming alive.

The Robert Burns Museum will be open throughout the night for ticket holders to come and go anytime between 6-11pm. There will be a programme of entertainment, food and drink on sale, The Robertson’s Room Bar will be open and there will be children’s crafts on offer.

Tours start at Burns Cottage and this special evening concludes with a finale burning of John Barleycorn to the sound of tribal drums (Robert Burns Birthplace Museum Gardens 10.45pm).

To celebrate Scotland’s Year of Young People a limited number of free tickets are available for this event for people aged 8-26. To apply for tickets contact nicole.drummond@south-ayrshire.gov.uk stating each applicant’s name, date of birth and postcode.

Winners will be notified by email.

Burns Cottage will be open for those who wish to wander through but please note this is a small space so please do not overcrowd.

There is parking at both The Robert Burns Birthplace Museum and Belleisle Park. There is also some disabled parking at Burns Cottage.

Approximate times are as follows:

Departing Burns Museum – half past every hour from 5.30pm to 11.30pm;

Departing Burns Cottage – ten and forty minutes past every hour from 5.10pm to 11.40pm;

Departing Belleisle Park – on the hour between 6pm and 11pm. (Note this is a guide only)

Due to the nature of the event there will be some restricted street lighting in place.

Tickets are on sale now on 01292 288235 or via www.ayrgaiety.co.uk.

The following day, 28 January, at Burns Cottage, celebrate the Bard’s birthday in style at the fun filled, family event Burns Big Birthday Bash.

With free entry to Burns Cottage, the famous World Haggis Hurling Competition, children’s activities and lots of entertainment from Alloway Performing Arts, Sophie Oliver School of Dance, Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra and Face Paint Parties, there’s something for everyone.

Meanwhile, Fizzgig Theatre Company present Wee Sleekit Cowrin Timrous Beastie, an hour long family show about the life of Rabbie Burns.

Do you know what a pattle is? No? Well, neither did Rabbie! But there are plenty of people to tell him! Come along to this highly entertaining educational show full of his well known songs and poems. Of course, as always with a Fizzgig production, there are also lots of laughs and big colourful characters.

Get ready to sing along and there is even an opportunity to dance should the notion take you.

The venue is Glasgow’s Pollok House, on Sunday, 28 January, starting at 11am. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices are child £7.50, concession £10.50, adult £11.50.