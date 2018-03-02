Call The Midwife star returns home to Aberdeen with a jolly green giant

Posted on

Call the Midwife star Laura Main is enjoying homecoming when she takes to the stage with a big green ogre.

The Aberdeen actress will return to perform on her hometown stage in the hit West End and Broadway production Shrek The Musical, running at His Majesty’s Theatre until Sunday, 11 March.

Laura stars as Princess Fiona in the critically acclaimed new UK and Ireland tour with Steffan Harri as the beloved swamp-dwelling ogre Shrek, Marcus Ayton as Shrek’s wisecracking sidekick Donkey and Samuel Holmes as pint-sized villain Lord Farquaad.

Laura Main is best known for her role as Shelagh Turner in the award-winning Call the Midwife. Appearing initially as Sister Bernadette, she left behind her life as a nun to marry Dr Turner. Laura has appeared in all seven series to.

She has also had regular roles as Rebecca Howlett in The Mill (Channel 4) and DC Alison Bain in Murder City (ITV). Stage credits include Company (Southwark Playhouse), Me and Juliet (Finborough Theatre) and State Fair (Trafalgar Studios / Finborough Theatre).

Join our unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue the beautiful (if slightly temperamental) Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love-sick dragon. Add the diminutive Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got the biggest, brightest musical comedy around!

Shrek The Musical is based on the story and characters from William Steig’s book Shrek! and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animations feature film.

Following the unprecedented success of the first ever UK and Ireland Tour, a brand new production opened in Edinburgh for Christmas 2017 to a fantastic critical and public response and is now touring to major cities throughout 2018 including Northampton, Sheffield, Cardiff, Stoke, Blackpool, Woking, Liverpool, Norwich, Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Llandudno, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Plymouth, Southampton and Leeds.

Laura is scheduled to play in Aberdeen, Northampton, Sheffield, Cardiff (week 1), Woking, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Southampton and Leeds.

Former X Factor contestant Amelia Lily is scheduled to perform in Cardiff (week 2), Stoke, Blackpool, Norwich, Canterbury, Bristol, Llandudno, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin, while Laura continues filming on Call the Midwife.