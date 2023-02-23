Ambassadors join 40tude Curing Colon Cancer charity

RUGBY legends Andy Nicol and Gregor Townsend have signed up as ambassadors for the “40tude Curing Colon Cancer” charity in memory of their late teammate, Tom Smith.

Smith served as an ambassador for the charity until he died of bowel cancer last year, aged 50.

Now, Townsend and Nicol will play an active role in the charity, supporting its challenges and events, and promoting its key messages about the importance of screening.

“It’s a great honour to take on the role of ambassador for 40tude and I look forward to teaming up with Andy,” said Townsend.

“It’s a huge privilege to be carrying on the work of Tom Smith, who was supremely brave and talented in equal measure both on and off the rugby pitch.

“40tude [has] a unique approach to bowel cancer, which is based on real challenges, real projects, real results.

“Those involved know that their donations will deliver concrete results.

“This is a role and responsibility I’m very proud to undertake.”

Nicol added: “I am proud to be an ambassador for 40tude to continue the memory of my friend and former teammate Tom Smith.

“I love how people get so connected with 40tude, whether it is the physical challenges they do or just fundraising and it is because everything 40tude does makes a tangible difference: real challenges, real projects, real results.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.