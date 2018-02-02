A unique alternative for Valentine’s Day is on offer in Edinburgh

Posted on

What says love more than throwing an axe across a room this Valentine’s Day?

The Black Axe Throwing Co. is bringing axe throwing to Edinburgh for the first time this Valentine’s Day.

Axe throwing is growing in popularity across the country and around the world, and this pop-up event is the ideal alternative to romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day.

This urban sport works in a similar format to tenpin bowling or archery, with wooden targets at the end of lanes which and small hatchet style axes thrown at them. It is a test of skill, not strength, which means everybody and anybody can master it and there also be instructors on hand with advice and throwing tips for everyone.

The event will team up with Edinburgh Festival and The Pitt Market favourites Pizza Geeks to provide a selection of specially prepared pizzas for guests and there will also be a range of cocktails available, making for a great night for couples and singletons alike.

Tiered ticket packages for the public will include an axe throwing session, specially prepared pizza and a range of delicious cocktails. Prices start at £20 per person.

Tickets are available HERE.

The event runs from 14-18 February, with a number of sessions throughout each day.

It will take place at the Biscuit Factory, 4-6 Anderson Place, Edinburgh.