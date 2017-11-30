New whisky trail is dram fine festive idea

Posted on

Glengoyne Highland single malt Scotch whisky has launched a new Glasgow festive whisky trail.

The trail, which officially launches today, Friday, incorporates six leading bars and restaurants in Glasgow.

Inspired by the festive season and running until 31 December, Glengoyne has created a bespoke serve for each of the participating venues.

Customers are encouraged to collect an exclusive stamp after enjoying each of the serves, with the aim of visiting all six venues, enjoying the full Festive Collection from their local distillery.

Once all six stamps have been redeemed, customers are encouraged to share an image showing the complete stamp collection on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #GlengoyneFestiveCollection to win complimentary Wee Tasting Tour for two people at Glengoyne Distillery, which is located under 40 minutes away from Glasgow city centre.

The venues and bespoke serves included within the Glasgow promotion are:

• Porter & Rye with ‘One for the Road’

• The Drugstore Social with ‘The Night Before Christmas’

• The Pot Still, a dram of 21 Year Old

• Citizen M with a ‘Time Well Spent’

• Ardnamurchan with ‘A Winter’s Tale’

• Blythswood with ‘The Not So Wise Men’

Glengoyne Distillery’s Wee Tasting Tour includes a welcome dram of Glengoyne 12 Year Old, a dram of Glengoyne 18 Year Old, and a competition special of the Glengoyne 21 Year Old to finish. During the tour, you’ll be guided through a tasting of each whisky, giving you an introduction to the flavours and aromas.

Glengoyne Distillery is owned by one of Scotland’s leading independent, family-owned distillers, Ian Macleod Distillers. Glengoyne runs the slowest stills in Scotland to build up fruity richness and fill the finest Oloroso Sherry casks. No one takes more time and care.

Tours must be redeemed by no later than the 31 January and tour tickets must be redeemed by 31 December. No cash alterative available.