New peated single malt expression from GlenDronach

The GlenDronach Distillery has launched a single malt expression that has finished ageing in port pipes from Portugal’s Douro Valley.

The GlenDronach Peated Port Wood is inspired by the import of casked Port into Scotland in the 19th century, and the whisky has notes of ‘tart cranberry juice, Highland smoke and rich, stewed barley’.

Peated Port Wood is made using malted barley that has been dried in the ‘old style’, using Highland peat, and the whisky has undergone its final maturation in port pipes from the Douro Valley.

Rachel Barrie, whisky maker at The GlenDronach, said: ‘The GlenDronach Peated Port Wood may be considered a surprising expression from this distillery but is in keeping with historical styles.

‘Peat imbues the spirit with regional notes of wood smoke and smouldering charcoal, layered over The GlenDronach’s archetypal fruitiness.’

Bottled at 46 per cent abv, The GlenDronach Peated Port Wood is non-chill-filtered, and is ‘dark amber with a ruby heart’ and the palate is said to have notes of ‘tart cranberry juice with waves of Highland smoke, rich, stewed barley and lingering, smouldering charcoal.’

The GlenDronach Peated Port Wood is available now from a range of whisky retailers for £59.95 (US$79) for 70cl.