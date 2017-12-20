New Macallan awakens from its 40 year slumber

Posted on

The Macallan Sherry Oak 40 Years Old – 2017 release is a new limited edition single malt which marks the pinnacle of the Sherry Oak range.

This is the third non-vintage release of a 40-year old expression from The Macallan.

This rare single malt was matured for 40 years in an intriguing combination of three different types of sherry-seasoned cask to create its distinctive style – complex, with a natural deep copper colour, and rich and intense character defined by dried fruits, ginger, wood spice and cinnamon.

This highly collectable release of only 465 bottles is available from December 2017 in select locations worldwide including the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa; as well as exclusive airport retail stores and The Macallan Distillery.

A small number of bottles will also be available through The Macallan online shop in 2018 with delivery to selected countries.

The Macallan whisky can be sent to 27 international countries – Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the Channel Islands.