New Italian-inspired flavour a sweet treat from Mackie’s

Ice cream favourite Mackie’s of Scotland has created a new treat which will transport fans to evocative Mediterranean cafes – with the launch of a limited edition flavour.

The popular Scottish firm is using the famous Italian Biscotti biscuit to bring a touch of Autumn sunshine to these shores with its new Caramel Biscotti flavour, in Tesco Scotland stores from today.

Inspiration for the new flavour originated from research visits to Italy – and a number of the high quality ingredients including the biscotti pieces will be sourced from a producer in Italy to give the new flavour an authentic taste.

Kirstin Mackie, Development Director and one of three sibling owners at family firm, said: ‘We’re constantly trying out new combinations and tastes, from our local Buttery and Jam to Caramel Biscotti. There’s an exciting world of flavour combinations still to be discovered!

‘Caramel Biscotti proved especially popular at the Royal Highland Show so we began to trial it in the local area and all the surveys came back in a really positive light.

‘It’s a seasonal flavour and will only be in supermarket stores for a few months, however it is likely to become a fixture in our new 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen as I’m sure it’ll be a favourite to have on waffles with a nice strong coffee.

‘The delightfully intense, yet subtle caramel taste lingers from the ice cream whilst the biscotti stays firm to give it a really nice flavour and crunchy texture.’

The launch follows on from the success of recent limited edition offerings, Sicilian Lemon & Meringue, Chocolate Orange and St Clements Ripple, in response to increasing consumer demand for new and interesting flavours.

Research last year by Kantar Worldpanel revealed that the premium ice cream market in Scotland grew by 2.1% while sales of standard ice cream had dropped by 10% driven partly by demand for new flavours as well as ice cream being eaten as a standalone dessert.

The new Caramel Biscotti flavour marks the latest chapter in the ongoing success story for Mackie’s of Scotland, an £11.9m-a-year business which employs 71 people.

Kirstin along with sister Karin and brother Mac are the fourth generation of the Mackie family to be involved in running the family business, based at Westertown Farm, Aberdeenshire and renowned for having its own dairy herd as well as four wind turbines and a huge solar farm, vital elements in the firm’s “sky to scoop” ethos.

The rise of the Mackie’s name as one of Scotland’s most recognisable food brands started in 1986 when the company responded to changes in the dairy market by launching ice cream production. In 2009, the company diversified into making potato crisps in a joint venture with the Taylor family, which continues at new premises in Errol Brickworks as Mackie’s at Taypack. In 2014, Mackie’s launched its own range of chocolate bars. Production is now in a purpose-built, £600,000 chocolate factory on the farm.