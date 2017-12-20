New ice cream is doubly good – and ideal for a Christmas treat

Posted on

Party hosts will be dreaming of a white Christmas with a special new ice cream.

With the festive season upon us, by now party-throwers, entertainers and dinner-hosts across the country are on the hunt for the perfect accompaniment to their traditional Christmas pudding, granny’s mince pies or the tasty tart tatin planned for wooing guests with.

The award-winning Lanarkshire ice cream company Equi’s is the ideal match for any good festive dessert – and has just released its double cream vanilla ice cream.

It’s produced with milk and double cream from local dairy farms and natural bourbon vanilla sourced from Madagascar, making it incredibly rich in flavour – and was a real favourite with the Scottish Field team when we tried it.

Managing director David Equi said: ‘Our vanilla ice cream is delicious served with warm mince pies and of course, Christmas pudding. So be sure to impress your guests and stock up this festive season.’

Equi’s ice cream is available to buy in 500ml tubs from ASDA, selected Morrisons stores across Scotland and Dobbies, Edinburgh.

Equi’s was set up in 1922 by David Equi’s grandfather Pietro, and the company has remained in the family since.

As well as the original ice cream parlour in Hamilton, Equi’s also has parlours in Motherwell and Aberdeen and its ice cream and sorbets are served in cafes and restaurants across Scotland.

