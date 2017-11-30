New guide to Scotland’s castles and battlefields from disability access charity

Posted on

A leading disabled access charity has launched a new guide to castles and battlefields around Scotland to mark St Andrew’s Day.

The guide, compiled by disabled access charity Euan’s Guide is part-funded by the VisitScotland Growth Fund, with additional support from Historic Environment Scotland and is endorsed by the National Trust for Scotland.

It reveals just how many of Scotland’s ancient castles and remote battlefields are accessible to all.

The guide explores sixteen of the nation’s castles and battlefields. Highlights include iconic Historic Environment Scotland and National Trust for Scotland properties, as well as more secluded sites.

Disabled people are encouraged to download the guide to get a flavour for Scottish history, and to read practical information about accessibility before venturing out to these unique sites.

Euan MacDonald, co-founder of Euan’s Guide said: ‘All throughout Scotland there are remnants of the country’s battle-scarred past, but what few people know is that many of these castles and battlefields can be unexpectedly accessible.

‘We found a lochside ruin with an excellent visualisation guide; a mighty fortress with ramps wide and sturdy enough to move cannons; a haunted castle with wheelchair accessible gardens that seem to go on forever; battlefields brought to life by audio guides; and a hidden pine forest beach with a curious story to tell.

‘We’ve put all of these sites and more into our new Castles and Battlefields guide, and we hope that this will give local and visiting disabled people a captivating selection of places to visit around Scotland.’

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs said: ‘I welcome the launch of the first of a series of accessible guides published by Euan’s Guide, which will allow people with a disability to enjoy Scotland’s many off-beat castles and battlefields.

‘Over the past few years, Euan’s Guide has achieved excellent results in ensuring disabled people can access holiday facilities and rely on accessible tourist infrastructures.’

Marina Di Duca, inclusive tourism manager for VisitScotland, added: ‘It is our aim to make tourism inclusive and accessible for all, so every single person can benefit from all that Scotland has to offer. We were therefore delighted to make this Growth Fund award to Euan’s Guide, who we have been working closely with over the last few years on a number of accessible tourism projects.

‘It is imperative for people with access requirements to know about the accessibility of venues and these new downloadable guides to Scotland’s historic attractions will help visitors make an informed choice about what to see and do.

‘The release of these guides is also particularly apt as we celebrate the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology. From World Heritage Sites to ancient monuments, cultural traditions to our myths, stories and legends – the yearlong programme is shining a spotlight on some of Scotland’s greatest assets as well as our hidden gems.’

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at Historic Environment Scotland, concluded: ‘We’re delighted to have supported Euan’s Guide on the creation of this downloadable guide, which highlights the accessibility of some of our most iconic historic sites.

‘We continue to strive to improve access at our sites and properties and welcome the advice and expertise of Euan’s Guide to help ensure the historic environment is enjoyed by everyone.’

Further guides planned for early 2018 will cover Fife and Dundee.

Euan’s Guide is the disabled access review website where disabled people, their friends and families can review, share and discover accessible places. The charity was created in 2013 by Euan MacDonald who is a powerchair user, and his sister Kiki. Euan’s Guide aims to be a friendly, honest and empowering alternative to hours of web searching and phone calls before visiting somewhere new. The site now has thousands of disabled access reviews and listings for places all over the UK and beyond.

The guide can be downloaded from www.euansguide.com/castles-and-battlefields