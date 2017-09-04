New gin partnership celebrates Rosslyn Chapel’s Orkney connections

Posted on

Rosslyn Chapel has developed a new partnership with Orkney Distilling to produce a gin to celebrate the Midlothian Chapel’s Orkney links.

Rosslyn Chapel’s connection with Orkney goes back to its very origins, when Sir William St Clair, 3rd Prince of Orkney, founded the Chapel in 1446. Sir William’s grandfather, Sir Henry St Clair, became 42nd Earl in 1369, and 1st St Clair Prince of Orkney in 1379, and this latter title remained in the family until 1471. The gin, hand crafted in Orkney, has been named ‘The Prince of Orkney’ to mark this link.

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to have created this new partnership with Orkney Distilling and can now provide an innovative taste of Orkney for our visitors. The gin is available in 10cl, 20cl and 70cl bottles from the Chapel’s visitor centre, and income from the shop supports the conservation of the Chapel.’

Stephen Kemp, Director of Orkney Distilling Ltd, said ‘We’re incredibly pleased to have formed a close association with Rosslyn Chapel as there is such a close historic connection to Orkney. The ‘Prince of Orkney’ Gin is exclusively labelled for sale at Rosslyn Chapel and includes a number of Orkney-grown botanicals including a variety ofAngelical Archangelica which is unique in the British Isles to Orkney. The result of these high quality ingredients, paired with the artisan production process, is a smooth spirit with a scent reminiscent of fresh sea breeze and a sweetness reminiscent of sherbet, lemon and pines.’

Rosslyn Chapel is managed by Rosslyn Chapel Trust, a charity registered in Scotland, which depends on income from visitors, donations and legacies to conserve the Chapel for future generations to appreciate. It is open to visitors all year round.