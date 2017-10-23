New general manager for Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

Posted on

A whisky firm as appointed a new general manager.

Huntly-based Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has a new arrival in the form of Neil Miller, who is its new general manager.

The 38-year-old has spent most of his career working in the oil and gas sector, six years of which was spent in the Middle East before heading back to Scotland in 2015.

He is finding the transition to a global whisky brand one that he has always hankered after.

Neil said: ‘I am delighted to be joining an industry that I have always wanted to work in. I’m looking forward to growing the current business and bring instrumental in the development of new strategies linked with the distillery development in 2018.’

He joins Duncan Taylor at a pivotal time in the company’s history.

In 2018 their core brand of Black Bull whisky will commemorate its 154th year of production and the company itself will be celebrating its 80th birthday.

CEO Moji Shand added: ‘Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has an exciting year ahead planned. With Neil at the helm of the UK business, we are looking forward to progressing our performance as an award-winning whisky business in the 50 countries globally that we currently market to.’