National Trust for Scotland commemorate the Battle of Culloden with a series of events

A series of talks from some of the Battle of Culloden’s most eminent experts have been lined up at the National Trust for Scotland’s Culloden Battlefield visitor centre to mark the 271st anniversary of the battle.

There will be talks by Professor Christopher Duffy, Professor Hugh Cheape and Dr Kirsteen MacKenzie and the Culloden team will lead a series of special tours too.

The events are organised by the National Trust for Scotland, Comunn Gàidhlig Inbhir Nis/ Gaelic Society of Inverness and the 1745 Association and run from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 April.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of National Trust for Scotland caring for parts of the battlefield. In 1937 Mr Alexander Munro of Leanach Farm presented two small areas to the charity. Over the years more land was gifted to the Trust, who now conserve the southern section of the battlefield.

Last year’s anniversary service was attended by record numbers of visitors, all seeking to pay their respects to those who fell on that fateful day.

On 16 April 1746, the final Jacobite Rising came to a brutal head in one of the most harrowing battles in British history. Jacobite supporters, seeking to restore the Stuart monarchy to the British thrones, gathered to fight the Duke of Cumberland’s government troops. It was the last pitched battle on British soil and, in less than an hour, around 1,300 men were slain – more than 1,000 of them Jacobites.

Booking for all talks and tours is essential – www.nts.org.uk.

The full programme is as follows:

Friday 14 April

14:00 – Writing the Jacobite ’45 (1745 Association Annual Talk)

Join Professor Christopher Duffy, as he looks at why so many people are urged to explore the topic, Professor Duffy will talk about why there are few wholly bad books on the subject, and yet there can never be any entirely good ones. The talk concludes with some remarks on the travails of writing for publication.

This event is FREE but ticketed.

16:00 – The Gathering Storm (Tour of the Battlefield)

Join Culloden Battlefield’s learning team on a tour of the battlefield to discover the stories of men, women and children as they prepare for the battle.

Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. Please be aware that this event will take place outdoors. Appropriate footwear required. The centre will be closed at the end of tour. There will be no toilet facilities available. Tickets do not include admission to the centre. This tour costs £5.00pp (concession £4.50)

Saturday 15 April

10:45 /11:00 – Memorial Service (Comunn Gàidhlig Inbhir Nis/ Gaelic Society of Inverness)

Comunn Gàidhlig Inbhir Nis/ Gaelic Society of Inverness annual commemoration procession to the Memorial Cairn, the Memorial service will begin 11:00.

14:00 – In the Shadow of the Princes

For the 271st Anniversary join Sarah Fraser, author of The Last Highlander; Professor Hugh Cheape, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig and Dr Kirsteen Mackenzie, University of Aberdeen as this year’s panel will look at the consequences Culloden had on people in the Highlands and the rest of Scotland. This event costs £8.50 including tea and shortbread.

Sunday 16 April

12:30 – The Storm Breaks (Tour of the Battlefield)

Departing at 12:30 this tactical tour will follow the two armies decisions and the consequences of their actions during the battle. This tour costs £5 (concession £4.50).

