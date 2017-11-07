Music and whisky are the perfect blend for Highland Park

Posted on

Highland Park has launched Full Volume, a new single malt that takes inspiration from the ‘synchronicity of music and whisky’ for the American market.

The expression coordinates the skills of a whisky maker with the expertise of a music producer, which are said to be similar due to the need for balance.

Gordon Motion, Highland Park’s master whisky maker, created Full Volume using 100 per cent ex-Bourbon casks. Distilled in 1999 and bottled in 2017, its flavour profile is described as ‘citrus, creamy vanilla with a lightly smoky finish.’

The packaging is inspired by old fashion guitar amplifiers to demonstrate the ‘synergy of music and whisky.’ The dials on the side indicate the different measures of Bourbon, peat, vanilla and fruit flavours.

Jason R. Craig, brand director at Highland Park, said: ‘There are lots of similarities between creating single malt whisky and music.

‘In music, amps and equalisers restore balance by fine tuning frequencies to alter tone and character. It is a similar role when creating a new whisky.

‘The music producer makes sure that music is balanced at every level – even at full volume. While pushing up the volume can result in distortion, loss of subtlety or at worst a brash cacophony of unbalanced sounds, it’s a real skill to create a perfectly balanced piece of music.

‘Similarly, the master whisky maker must have a profound understanding of the material he is working with when putting together a whisky. He is responsible for balancing every individual wave of flavour in the whisky – allowing each to find its ideal place in the harmonised final spirit – a true craftsman.’

To demonstrate the synchronicity between music and whisky making, Highland Park has worked with music producer and song writer Saul Davies, to create a bespoke piece of music for the launch of Full Volume.

Full Volume is available from specialty spirits retailers and bars in the US at a RRP of US$100– US$110 for a 750ml bottle.