Murder at Stirling Castle for new publication launch

Posted on

Blood and murder will be at the heart of the matter at Historic Environment Scotland’s first fiction publication, Bloody Scotland.

Contributing authors to the work will be in conversation at Stirling Castle later this month.

Stirling Castle’s magnificent Great Hall will welcome some of Scotland’s finest crime writers later this month for a special question and answer session with a selection of contributors to the crime anthology Bloody Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) first foray into fiction which was published earlier this year.

The stellar line-up includes McIlvanney Prize winners Denise Mina and Christopher Brookmyre – who took the award for Scottish crime book of the year in 2017 and 2016 respectively – as well as esteemed crime novelists Doug Johnstone and Lin Anderson.

From murder in an ancient broch to a dark psychological thriller set within the tourist throng of Edinburgh Castle, Bloody Scotland sees some of the nation’s favourite crime writers uncover the intimate – and deadly – connections between people and places.

The Stirling Castle event, which takes place on the evening of Thursday, November 23, will give audiences the opportunity to find out more about the writers’ motivations, discover what inspires them to pick up the pen and hear about their experiences of linking crime stories with some of Scotland’s most iconic historic buildings.

The Q&A session will be chaired by James Crawford, publishing manager at HES.

James said: ‘The Bloody Scotland book is a tribute to two of our nation’s greatest assets – our crime writing and our built heritage.

‘We’re delighted to bring together four of its authors in the atmospheric setting of Stirling Castle’s Great Hall to talk about the key role Scotland’s built environment plays in inspiring their writing. What a perfect way to bring in a dark wintry night!’

The event will also include a meet and greet with the authors, with the opportunity to have books signed. Copies of Bloody Scotland, as well as a selection of other work from the authors, will be available to purchase on the night.

The Bloody Scotland Authors in Conversation event takes place from 7pm on Thursday, November 23, at Stirling Castle’s Great Hall. Booking is essential, with tickets available to purchase online or in person at Stirling Castle ticket office.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.stirlingcastle.gov.uk/whatson/events/bloody-scotland-in-conversation/