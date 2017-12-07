Meet the finalists in the 2018 Scottish Rural Awards

Posted on

The cream of Scotland’s rural industry has been shortlisted for the 2018 Scottish Rural Awards.

The shortlist spans 11 categories which celebrate all aspects of rural life, from artisan food and tourism, to education, conservation and agriculture.

The Scottish Rural Awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, highlighting the enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

Now in their fourth year, the Scottish Rural Awards are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance and backed by a number of sponsors for 2018, including headline sponsor Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

Over 250 nominations for businesses have been made since launching at the beginning of August, spanning locations from the Outer Hebrides to the Borders, and Glasgow to Fife. Businesses were able to either self-nominate, or be nominated by someone before Monday, October 30.

A winner, runner-up and highly commended in each category will be unveiled at the Scottish Rural Awards & Gala Dinner, which will take place on Thursday, 22 March 2018, at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.

Those who have made special contributions to the Scottish countryside will also be honoured with two separate accolades – the Rural Hero Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s judges include Richard Bath, the editor of Scottish Field Magazine, and Jamie Stewart, the Countryside Alliance Director for Scotland.

A former judge of Taste of Grampian and The Thistle Awards, Richard Bath is widely travelled throughout Scotland and a keen country sportsman. Jamie Stewart has worked within the wildlife and land management sector for over 20 years.

Click on the eleven categories below to find out who the finalists are, and read more information about them:

