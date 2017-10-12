Meet the Designer

If you like the glow of gold or the shine of silver you will like the new Captivate collection…

Captivate is inspired by a beautiful natural phenomenon. As water cascades over rocks and stones in Scotland’s burns, particles and minerals are set free, only to be caught again in rock crevices further downstream. Gold is often captured this way and this inspired Sheila to create Captivate, a contemporary collection in sterling silver and nine carat yellow gold.

Alongside Captivate, Sheila will also be showing her new stone set Matrix rings. These textured rings feature colourful precious stones and diamonds, all set by hand. Each ring is made to measure in Sheila’s Orkney workshop.