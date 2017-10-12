Fancy something new? Sheila Fleet is launching her new collection in Jenners, Edinburgh this month.
If you like the glow of gold or the shine of silver you will like the new Captivate collection…
Captivate is inspired by a beautiful natural phenomenon. As water cascades over rocks and stones in Scotland’s burns, particles and minerals are set free, only to be caught again in rock crevices further downstream. Gold is often captured this way and this inspired Sheila to create Captivate, a contemporary collection in sterling silver and nine carat yellow gold.
Alongside Captivate, Sheila will also be showing her new stone set Matrix rings. These textured rings feature colourful precious stones and diamonds, all set by hand. Each ring is made to measure in Sheila’s Orkney workshop.
To celebrate the launch of Captivate and her new rings, Sheila is offering 10% Loyalty Discount in Jenners during her four-day event. This offer includes all Sheila’s new designs and her extensive range of silver, gold, platinum and diamond jewellery and rings, excepting only the Charitable Daisies.
Meet the Designer takes place in Sheila Fleet’s concession in Jenners on the Lower Ground Floor, 48 Princes St, Edinburgh, EH2 2YJ, Thurs 26 – Sunday 29 October.
For more information visit sheilafleet.com
